Brooks Lee shares emotions prior to MLB Draft

Brooks Lee is prepared to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday, July 17th.

"It's bittersweet but I'm really looking forward to taking the next step in my baseball career," said Lee.

Lee grew up in San Luis Obispo before deciding to continue his baseball career at Cal Poly to play for his father.

"As everybody knows, there's a big emotional tie to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and especially for playing for my dad," said Lee.

Lee says he is excited to have his family along with him on his MLB journey.

"I get to have my family in the front row and watch me play for a lot of different games," said Lee. "I know they'll be doing the same thing in a few years at the Major League level."

While Lee turns his attention to the draft, he says he will have a special place in his heart for Cal Poly and San Luis Obispo.

"It's something that I'll cherish forever," said Lee. "I was very, very happy to play for my dad."

The MLB Draft begins Sunday at 4 p.m.

KSBY will have full draft coverage throughout weekend in Los Angeles, including a special that will air Saturday on Brooks Lee's tools.