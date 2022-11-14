Cabrillo, Arroyo Grande boys secure state titles in water polo

Arroyo Grande High School and Cabrillo High School will be looking to add to their trophy collections in the coming days after already winning the CIF Central Section titles this weekend.

The Eagles won the Division I CIF Central Section title over North Clovis, 12-7.

The Conquistadores won the Division III CIF Central Section title over Madera, 5-4.

Arroyo Grande will enter the Division I 2022 CIF NorCal Boys Water Polo Championships as the #8 seed, taking on #1 seed Sacred Heart Prep Tuesday.

Cabrillo will enter the Division III 2022 CIF NorCal Boys Water Polo Championships as the #8 seed, taking on #1 seed Gunn Tuesday.