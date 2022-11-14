Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cabrillo, Arroyo Grande boys secure state titles in water polo

Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 00:58:33-05

Arroyo Grande High School and Cabrillo High School will be looking to add to their trophy collections in the coming days after already winning the CIF Central Section titles this weekend.

The Eagles won the Division I CIF Central Section title over North Clovis, 12-7.

The Conquistadores won the Division III CIF Central Section title over Madera, 5-4.

Arroyo Grande will enter the Division I 2022 CIF NorCal Boys Water Polo Championships as the #8 seed, taking on #1 seed Sacred Heart Prep Tuesday.

Cabrillo will enter the Division III 2022 CIF NorCal Boys Water Polo Championships as the #8 seed, taking on #1 seed Gunn Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png