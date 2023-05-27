Cabrillo baseball falls late to Bakersfield Christian 8-3 in the Central D-II Championship

Cabrillo's Blake Gregory took the lead in the second inning with an RBI single that scored two to go up 2-1.

However, with a 3-3 tie ballgame into the bottom of the sixth inning, Bakersfield Christian opened up the scoring with a 5-run inning as the Eagles deny the Conquistadores of their first Section title.

This is Cabrillo's first year in the Central Section after coming over from the Channel League and Southern Section. According to Maxpreps, they went 7-18 with only one league win. This year, they had a complete turnaround with a 24-6 record and a share of the Ocean League title.

Both Bakersfield Christian and Cabrillo will head to the CIF SoCal Regional round next for a shot at state.