Omar Reynoso of St. Joseph and Gage Mattis of Cabrillo had some of the best pitching performances you'll see in the area. Their stellar play backed by the flawlessness from both defenses made the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals a 12-inning stalemate.

However, the bat of Cabrillo's Ray Hernandez came up big in the bottom of the 12th inning scoring a single up the middle to score Blake Gregory and secure a trip to the championship game May 26 against 1-seed Bakersfield Christian.