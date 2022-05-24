Cabrillo sending two athletes to FCA All-Star Game

Cabrillo High School will be sending two athletes to represent the school in the FCA All-Star Game.

Representing the Conquistadores will be free safety Tanner Costa and defensive back Aidan Heath.

Costa will be attending Allan Hancock College to continue his athletic career.

Costa said he is looking forward to competing with the players he faced throughout his time at Cabrillo.

"It'll be fun because I have been playing all these guys my whole life, and I have played with them in other all-star games, so I think it'll be fun playing by their side," said Costa.

The FCA All-Star Game will kick off on June 4th at Nipomo High School.