Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly alum Mathias gets first hit with Giants

Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 21:37:00-04

The San Francisco Giants called up Cal Poly alum Mark Mathias on Sunday, August 6 and in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels got his first hit for his hometown team.

Up 4-3 in the top of the ninth, Mathias scored two insurance runs on a base hit blooper into shallow centerfield as the Giants went on to win 8-3.

Mathias grew as a Giants fan and now is contributing after getting called up Sunday from Class AAA sending once-hot prospect Casey Schmitt down to the minors.

Mathias was involved in a trade with the Mariners last week that sent him and A.J. Pollock over to San Francisco a day before the trade deadline.

This is Mathias fourth time with a big league ball club but has been in the minor leagues since 2015 when he was drafted in the third round of the MLB draft to the then Cleveland Indians.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg