Cal Poly alum Mathias gets first hit with Giants

The San Francisco Giants called up Cal Poly alum Mark Mathias on Sunday, August 6 and in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels got his first hit for his hometown team.

Up 4-3 in the top of the ninth, Mathias scored two insurance runs on a base hit blooper into shallow centerfield as the Giants went on to win 8-3.

Mathias grew as a Giants fan and now is contributing after getting called up Sunday from Class AAA sending once-hot prospect Casey Schmitt down to the minors.

Mathias was involved in a trade with the Mariners last week that sent him and A.J. Pollock over to San Francisco a day before the trade deadline.

This is Mathias fourth time with a big league ball club but has been in the minor leagues since 2015 when he was drafted in the third round of the MLB draft to the then Cleveland Indians.