Cal Poly alum to cheer for Baltimore Ravens

A former Cal Poly cheerleader is officially a member of the Baltimore Ravens cheer team.

Allie Tee attended Cal Poly from 2013-2017.

“Did I ever think I would make it to the NFL? No, but it was always a dream of mine,” said Tee.

Tee focused on stunting in college, a focus only a limited number of NFL organizations prioritize.

“I missed stunting, said Tee. “I missed cheering and I was like, if I can get back into doing that being four years out of college, I want to do this.”

Tee grew up in New Jersey as a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

After her early childhood, Tee moved to Santa Clarita, California.

“I stuck with the Eagles even when I was in California,” said Tee.

Tee moved to San Luis Obispo in 2013, where she joined the Mustang cheer team.

“I had such an amazing coach,” said Tee. “My teammates were amazing. They became my roommates and my best friends from college.”

In her freshman year at Cal Poly, Tee witnessed Cal Poly history up close.

“My freshman year, I actually got to go to the NCAA Tournament, said Tee.”

Tee says she was motivated by her cheer coach from Cal Poly, Annette Laron-Pickett.

“She saw more potential than I thought I even would have,” said Tee. “She gave us that mindset, go big.”

In 2020, Tee tried out and made the Philadelphia Eagles cheer team, fulfilling her dream.

However, her journey as an Eagle began in the heart of the pandemic.

“It was kind of a bummer in that sense how there wasn't a real season,” said Tee. “I still got to be an NFL cheerleader for the Eagles.”

In February 2022, Tee tried out for the Baltimore Ravens cheer team.

“I was just thrilled to make the team and be back stunting again, which is something that I love to do,” said Tee.

While Allie will spend her weekends cheering for the Ravens, her full-time job is one of significance.

“I always knew I wanted to work with children so in college I did some volunteering with children, and then now I'm working with children,” said Tee. “I'm an occupational therapist, working with children with developmental delays.”

Tee graduated from occupational therapy school at Thomas Jefferson University in 2021.

While Allie will spend the 2022-2023 season with the Ravens, she has even greater aspirations that go well beyond the gridiron.

“Maybe open up my own clinic is what I would really love to do,” Said Tee.

Tee will begin her cheerleading career with the Ravens on the road against the New York Jets September 11th.