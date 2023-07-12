Cal Poly and UCSB players drafted on final day of MLB Draft

The third and final day of the MLB draft wrapped up in Seattle as the final ten rounds featured local talent from both Cal Poly and UCSB.

First for the Mustangs, two pitchers were selected with reliever Derek True being selected by the Houston Astros in the 18th round. After his fourth season with the Mustangs, True announced that he was transferring to the University of Georgia over the weekend. He has the decision to finish his college career as a Bulldog or sign a pro contract.

Two rounds later, 6-foot-8 Bryce Warreker was selected by the New York Yankees with 612th overall pick.

Both Warreker and True went to Santa Barbara High School at the same time and they are now the second and third pitchers that attended Santa Barbara high schools in this year’s draft.

Also selected, was U.C. Santa Barbara pitcher Sam Whiting who was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 16th round.

Whiting becomes the 58th player to be selected out of UCSB since head coach Andrew Checketts took over the program in 2011.