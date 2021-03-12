Cal Poly Athletics finding positives 1 year since start of pandemic

Cal Poly Athletics is seeing signs of hope in the early parts of March 2021.

On March 11, 2020, the athletic department was one of many across the country that had to take a seat due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that date in Oklahoma City, it was the Utah Jazz’s starter Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus that sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

After having their 2020 football season pushed back to 2021, the Cal Poly Mustangs will take the field for the first time Saturday against Southern Utah.

Head Football Coach Beau Baldwin said, “It’s crazy to think one calendar year from today we were on the road meeting with boosters. I was doing that when we came off the road and had our full staff meeting and just talking about everything.”

Baldwin said that from that point forward, the Mustangs would simply take it day by day.

The Mustangs will not allow fans at Spanos Stadium for the opener.

The game can be watched on KSBY’s digital subchannel, The Central Coast CW 5.

Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m.

