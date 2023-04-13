Cal Poly Baseball alum called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Former Cal Poly Baseball standout, Mark Mathias, was called back up to the Major Leagues after an injury to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz on Sunday, April 9.

Cruz collided with the Chicago White Sox catcher while attempting to score from third. Cruz was later diagnosed with a broken ankle that is expected to keep him out the lineup for the next four months.

Due to the injury, 28-year-old Mathias was called up from the Triple-A affiliate, Indianapolis Indians.

The utility player has performed well in Big League appearances seeing time in 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers and 2022 with the Brewers and Texas Rangers. He has a career batting average of .256 in 46 games while so far this season in Triple-A, is hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of .460 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Mathias played for Cal Poly from 2013 through 2015 claiming the Big West Batting Title in 2014. Additionally, he was the Big West Field Player of the Year and a Second Team All-American in that same season.

Mathias was a third round pick from the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in 2015 where he spent five minor league seasons before making his Major League debut.