Cal Poly Baseball and Softball set to begin in February

Cal Poly Baseball and Softball will return to action in the next two weeks with Spring sports back under way.

Cal Poly Softball is coming off of a 19-29 season in 2022.

The Mustangs showed signs of improvement in the second half of their season, finishing with a 14-13 record in conference play.

Cal Poly will begin the season at home Friday against North Dakota.

Mustang Baseball is coming off a 37-21 season in 2022.

Cal Poly will look slightly different heading into the new year after losing Brooks Lee and Drew Thorpe to the MLB Draft.

The Mustangs finished the season with a 22-8 record in Big West play.

Cal Poly opens their season with a three-game homestand against Missouri State.