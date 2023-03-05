Cal Poly Baseball drops series to Oregon State

Oregon State walked away with three wins in San Luis Obispo following Saturday's doubleheader matchup with Cal Poly.

The Beavers opened the series with back-to-back wins.

Cal Poly secured their first win of the series in the first game of their doubleheader, winning 4-2.

In the second game, the Beavers dominated from start to finish, winning 3-1 and securing the series in the process.

The Mustangs fell to 3-7 on the young season with the series loss.

Cal Poly's homestand last until late in March, hosting Xavier, UNLV, USC, Hawaii, and UC Irvine in consecutive series.