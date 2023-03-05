Watch Now
Cal Poly Baseball drops series to Oregon State

Posted at 11:30 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 02:30:19-05

Oregon State walked away with three wins in San Luis Obispo following Saturday's doubleheader matchup with Cal Poly.

The Beavers opened the series with back-to-back wins.

Cal Poly secured their first win of the series in the first game of their doubleheader, winning 4-2.

In the second game, the Beavers dominated from start to finish, winning 3-1 and securing the series in the process.

The Mustangs fell to 3-7 on the young season with the series loss.

Cal Poly's homestand last until late in March, hosting Xavier, UNLV, USC, Hawaii, and UC Irvine in consecutive series.

