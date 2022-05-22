Cal Poly Baseball extends win streak to ten games with victory Saturday

The Cal Poly Mustangs defeated UC Davis Saturday, 7-0.

Travis Weston shut down the Aggie offense, throwing a complete-game shutout while striking out nine hitters on 109 pitches.

The Mustangs provided early offense for Weston in the 2nd inning, scoring twice on RBI singles by Tate Samuelson and Reagan Doss.

The Mustangs took a 4-0 lead on a two-run home run by Joe Yorke in the 4th inning.

Matt Lopez recorded an RBI single in the 7th inning to extend the lead to five runs.

Brooks Lee hit his 14th home run of the season in the 8th inning to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.

With the victory, the Mustangs extended their winning streak to 10 games on the season.

The Mustangs improved to 34-20 with the victory.

Cal Poly is 19-7 overall in conference play.

The Mustangs will eye a series sweep of the Aggies Sunday in their final home game of the regular season.

Following the series finale Sunday, the Mustangs will head to Hawaii for the final three games of the regular season.