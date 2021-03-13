Cal Poly Baseball eyes opportunity to grow brand

The Cal Poly Baseball program has an incredible opportunity set out in front of them with a national powerhouse in UCLA making its way to Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs are sitting at 6-4 on the season heading into Friday’s three-game series with the Bruins.

With facing a powerhouse like sixth-ranked UCLA comes the opportunity to make a national statement.

A series win and national exposure against UCLA would deliver more national recognition to the Cal Poly Baseball program.

Nineteen-year Cal Poly Baseball Head Coach Larry Lee said, “We were pretty good back in 2012, 2013, and 2014, doing some pretty good things.”

Lee said he recognizes the program needs an opportunity to vault Cal Poly back into the national eye.

Lee said, “We just haven’t developed very well with our players.”

The Mustangs are searching for their first regional round appearance since 2014 when they hosted a regional for the first time in program history.

Lee said the series with UCLA will determine where his program sits among the national brands in college baseball.

“It is kind of a measuring stick this weekend against UCLA. They’re one of the better teams in the country. They do pretty much everything extremely well,” he said.

With 279 wins in his career with Cal Poly, Lee said he believes he is still a few players short of grooming an elite squad.

“We will have a number of these guys back for next year so hopefully we can start putting it together,” he said.

In addition to Friday’s series opener, the Mustangs host UCLA at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. in the series finale Sunday.

