Cal Poly Baseball rolls past Missouri State Sunday, 12-5

The Cal Poly Mustangs completed their weekend with a series finale win over Missouri State at home Sunday, 12-5.

The Mustangs finished off the Bears to take two of the three games over the weekend.

Cal Poly trailed by four runs before matching that total in the 4th inning.

The Bears took the lead back in the 5th inning on a solo homer.

Cal Poly took over the lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run homerun by Joe Yorke, giving the Mustangs a 6-5 lead.

The Mustangs opened the floodgates in the 8th inning, scoring six runs on seven hits in the frame.

Cal Poly is 2-1 to open the season.

The Mustangs will head on the road to face San Jose State Tuesday.