Cal Poly Baseball set to open with fans back at full capacity

A year after Baggett Stadium was empty outside of the players competing on the field, Cal Poly Baseball opens their season at full capacity on Friday.

Cal Poly Baseball opens the 2022 season at home Friday against the University of Washington.

“It should be a national holiday,” said Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman.

Opening day has returned and looks a lot more normal than it did a year ago.

“Maybe two-thirds of the way through the season we had limited fans, but it is great to be at full capacity,” said Cal Poly Baseball Head Coach Larry Lee.

“It makes it more special since it’s been so long since we’ve been able to do this and embrace not having attendance or restrictions at all,” Oberhelman said.

“I haven’t been able to go to the games because of COVID the past few years,” said Mason Neill, Cal Poly freshman.

“We have one of the best players in the United States, one of the best pitchers in the United States, I’m fired up,” Oberhelman added.

Cal Poly boasts a star in Brooks Lee to open eyes and bring in fans for the 2022 season.

“My hope is we get more and more students out to these games,” Oberhelman said. “I hope they appreciate the product we are putting forward.”

“He’s a marketing tool for Cal Poly Baseball. It is in the news all the time from the article,” Lee said. “He enjoys the big stage.”

“I’m basically going to be watching a famous baseball player playing on the field at Cal Poly,” said Shraddha Santhosh, a fifth-year Cal Poly student.

“That definitely sparks an interest for all of us,” added Cleo Cowell, Cal Poly freshman.

“We can see somebody that is going to be a pro,” said Denali Masi, Cal Poly freshman.

“He is among us. It’s just a cool thing,” said Sarah Plate, Cal Poly freshman.

“It’s pretty unreal he has that much skill,” said Fisher Lyon, Cal Poly freshman.

“It’s honestly kind of mind-boggling to just think of that. He’s going to sign his name and make that much money,” said Tuck Forbes, Cal Poly freshman.

“I might be a little more interested watching the shortstop play knowing he’s going to the MLB,” Neill said.

“The fans are a very important part of this and hopefully it’s an opportunity to see some special moments this year,” Lee said.

With baseball being an outdoor sport, Cal Poly says there is no requirement for masking or vaccination status in the stadium.

Cal Poly is asking people to mask when in the concourse area.

Cal Poly says they hope to welcome 2,000 fans Friday evening.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.