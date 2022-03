Cal Poly split their doubleheader with Harvard Saturday.

The Mustangs routed the Crimson in game one, 10-1.

Brooks Lee led the Mustangs with a solo homer while recording four hits in the game.

Brett Borgogno put the game away early with a grand slam in the 4th inning.

In game two, the Mustangs fell 4-3.

Cal Poly will search for a series win Sunday.