Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly Basketball swept by UC Davis Saturday

Cal Poly Mustangs
KSBY stock image
Cal Poly Mustangs
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 01:44:33-05

The Cal Poly Men's and Women's Basketball teams dropped both of their matchups Saturday to UC Davis.

The Mustang Men fell in heartbreaking fashion on the road in Davis, 65-63.

The Mustangs allowed what proved to be the game-winning shot with eight seconds remaining in regulation.

Cal Poly was outscored in the second half, 45-34, to drop their ninth road game.

The Mustang Men fell to 7-13 and 1-6 in Big West play with the loss.

The Mustang Women dropped their home matchup to the Aggies, falling 74-52.

Cal Poly was outscored in all but the 2nd quarter, where the Mustangs outscored UC Davis by one point.

The Mustang Women fell to 5-11 and 2-6 in Big West play with the loss.

Both squads will face off against Long Beach State January 26th.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg