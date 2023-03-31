Cal Poly beach volleyball gears up for another weekend of ranked opponents

With only a few weeks remaining in Cal Poly's beach volleyball season, the Mustangs have a tall task this weekend at home against multiple nationally-ranked opponents.

Already having faced 14 ranked programs this season, the Mustangs are coming off a long weekend where they hosted six duals at the Swanson Family Athletic Center where they were able to face conference powerhouses Hawaii and Long Beach State University.

Although,his year's team has struggled with a 7-17 record under Head Coach and former Olympian, Todd Rogers, the team has focused on using these match-ups as experiences to get better and prepare for the impending postseason.

"I wouldn't really schedule much differently," Rogers said. "They don't want to play a bunch of patsies or people that are just going to be W's. It's a cauldron of tough teams every single weekend that we're playing."

Cal Poly is at home again this weekend with four duals as they'll face U.C. Davis and 20th-ranked Tulane Saturday, April 1 followed by an even more action-packed Sunday showing taking on 13th-ranked Washington and 9th-ranked Cal in the Mustang Invitational. The Big West Championships in Honolulu are set for April 21-22.