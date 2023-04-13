Cal Poly Beach Volleyball prepares to host top-ranked teams in the C.O.E. Challenge

It's an exciting weekend ahead for Cal Poly Beach Volleyball.

With one more weekend left in the regular season, the Mustangs are set to host the 4th Annual Center of Effort Challenge at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex April 14-15.

Cal Poly will welcome some of the nation's best teams including seven ranked opponents as Head Coach Todd Rogers and his program are excited for the competition ahead.

"In my opinion, it's the best tournament in the country outside, of course, the National Championships," Rogers said. "You just don't get that in SLO a whole lot where you get literally the top teams in the country all coming down and descending on the Swanson Family Complex here. That's a pretty cool thing."

The C.O.E. will feature five of the six top-ranked teams in the country as Cal Poly will begin pool play at 11:45 a.m. on April 14 against the undefeated number-one team in the country, TCU followed by No. 19 Pepperdine at 6:45 p.m.

The second match will serve as senior night for six Cal Poly student-athletes. The next day they'll host two more matches including No. 3 UCLA, a team they lost to earlier in the season.

These final regular season matches will serve the 11-19 Mustangs before next week's Big West Championships in Honolulu, HI where the team will be seeking to win their fourth consecutive conference title.