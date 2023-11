After a rough start losing to Division II Cal State LA in an exhibition, the Mustangs began their official record with a win defeating La Verne 80-62.

College of Southern Idaho transfer Joel Armotrading led the way for the Mustangs with 21 points on 8-12 shooting while supplying five blocks.

The Mustangs hit the road for five straight games in Denver, Wyoming and Riverside, CA before returning home to take on San Jose State Nov. 29.