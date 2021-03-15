Cal Poly clinches its three-game series against UCLA with an 8-5 win

BAGGETT STADIUM — Cal Poly baseball is heating up and heating up quick. The Mustangs won two of the three games against No. 6 UCLA this weekend.

In game one, Cal Poly came out with the victory on Friday snapping UCLA's winning streak in the 5-4 win. In game 2 on Saturday - the bruins started strong with a combined 9 runs in the 2nd and 3rd inning. The Mustangs alone had five in the first. Down the stretch, Cal Poly tried to come back in the 9th but fell short as UCLA evened the series with a 13 to 12 victory.

In game 3 on Sunday, Cal Poly looking to come out victorious to seal the series with a second win against the Bruins.

Offensively, the mustangs played well, with Cole Cabrera and Brooks Lee added two RBI's and a home run a piece.

The Mustangs head to CSUN on March 20 for a three-game series.