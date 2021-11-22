Cal Poly closes football season with 2-9 record

Cal Poly closed out the 2021 football season with a 2-9 record.

The Mustangs 2020-2021 season marked the first full year with Beau Baldwin as head coach.

With the 2020 football season canceled, the Mustangs would not play at Louisiana Monroe or California as originally planned.

The Mustangs opened the year with a six-game football schedule that included two matchups with UC Davis.

The Mustangs would fall to Southern Utah, UC Davis, and Eastern Washington before canceling their remaining three games due to injury concerns.

Cal Poly kicked off their official fall season on the road against San Diego, winning their opener 28-17.

After their opening victory, the Mustangs were forced to play a gauntlet of a schedule.

Their second game was against an eventually ranked Fresno State team that defeated the Mustangs by 53 points.

In their home opener, the Mustangs lost to ranked South Dakota, 48-14.

Cal Poly would progress to lose to Montana, Weber State, Montana State, UC Davis, Portland State, and Sacramento State.

The Mustangs finally snapped their losing streak with a dramatic 32-29 win over Idaho State, securing their first home win in the Beau Baldwin era.

Cal Poly closed out their season Saturday with a 45-21 loss to Northern Arizona.

The Mustangs finish 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky play.

Their next game will be kicking off the 2022 season on the road at Fresno State.