Cal Poly closes season with 2-9 overall record

The Cal Poly Mustangs 2022 football season came to a close in dramatic fashion on Saturday night over Portland State, 49-42.

For a change, the ball bounced Cal Poly's way after battling through a season where it seemed like nothing would go the Mustangs way.

The Mustangs had leads of 35-21 and 42-28.

With four minutes remaining in the game, they let the Vikings back into the game.

The Vikings would tie the game with two touchdowns in the 4th quarter.

However, it was Troy Fletcher with the last laugh, scoring a 14-yard touchdown with 47 seconds on the clock remaining to give the Mustangs the win in their final game.

The mustangs finished 2-9 overall with a 1-7 record in the Big Sky Conference.

The win over Portland State was their only conference win.

It also snapped an eight-game losing streak after the Mustangs won their first home game of the year against the University of San Diego on September 10th.

The Mustangs will head into 2023 hoping to end their streak of five straight completed seasons resulting in a losing records.