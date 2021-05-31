Cal Poly closes season with 6-2 win over Hawai'i

The Cal Poly Mustangs 2021 baseball season came to a close Sunday following a 6-2 victory over Hawai'i.

With the win, the Mustangs closed out the season with a four-game sweep over the Rainbow Warriors.

In the season finale, Brooks Lee broke the Mustangs all-time doubles record of 25 set in 1977 with his 26th in the 4th inning.

Lee added a second double in the game to set the record officially to 27 doubles in a single season.

The freshman also finished the year leading the team with 10 homers and 57 RBI's.

Cal Poly closes the year with a 31-25 overall record.

The Mustangs finished with a 21-19 conference record and on a seven-game winning streak.

Cal Poly finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big West Standings with CSUN and UC San Diego.