Cal Poly cuts swimming and diving programs due to budget concerns

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong on Friday announced a number of cuts and organizational changes to address budget issues at the university.

Among the cuts -- the men's and women's swimming and diving programs are being discontinued immediately.

According to a letter from President Armstrong, the decision comes amid a "rapidly evolving and changing NCAA Division I landscape," including a lawsuit settlement related to student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness rights that's expected to result in a $450,000 loss to Cal Poly programs.

Coaches and student-athletes have reportedly been notified and the university will continue to honor its scholarship commitments.

In the letter, Armstrong says, "At this time, no other Cal Poly sports programs are at risk of being discontinued. However, the university continues to look at roster management to ensure we field the most competitive teams while providing a top-tier experience for our student-athletes."

