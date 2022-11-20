Cal Poly defeats Portland State in thriller, 49-42

The Cal Poly Mustangs can breathe a sigh of relief heading into the off-season on a high note following a 49-42 win over Portland State.

Cal Poly trailed at the end of the 1st quarter, 14-0.

The Mustangs responded in the 2nd quarter with two touchdowns on passes from Spencer Brasch to Chris Coleman and Giancarlo Woods to tie the game at 14.

The Vikings would follow with a 76-yard touchdown rush to make it a 21-14 Portland State lead.

Cal Poly's defense responded with a pick-six by Brian Dukes for 33 yards to tie the game.

The Mustangs would take a lead into the half after Brasch connected with Zedakiah Centers to make it a 28-21 game.

Brasch and Centers connected again to give the Mustangs a 35-21 lead.

The Vikings and Mustangs traded off rushing touchdowns in the 4th quarter, leading to a 42-35 Mustang lead with four minutes left.

The Viking scored a rushing touchdown for 35 yards to tie the game at 42 with 2:53 remaining.

That would be plenty of time for the Mustangs as Troy Fletcher scored a 14-yard touchdown rush to make it 49-42.

The Mustangs closed out the game with an interception to seal the deal by David Meyer.

The Mustangs close the season out with a 2-9 record and secured their first win in the Big Sky Saturday evening.