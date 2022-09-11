Cal Poly defeats San Diego in thrilling home opener, 28-27

The Cal Poly Mustangs kicked off their home opener with a wild finish, taking down San Diego with a one-point victory.

The Mustangs trailed by 17 points in the 2nd quarter before getting on the board with a 42-yard touchdown pass by Jaden Jones to Josh Cuevas.

Cal Poly would pull within a score in the 3rd quarter following a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Tyrece Fairly-Diyem to make it 17-14.

San Diego would score 10 unanswered points, holding onto the lead until late in the 4th quarter.

Cal Poly managed to put a dent into the score following a third touchdown pass from Jones for 10 yards to Ryan Rivera.

Following an interception by the Mustangs, Jones would complete a 35-yard touchdown pass to Chris Coleman to take a 28-27 lead.

The Toreros would turn the ball over twice in the final two minutes of the game.

Cal Poly would secure their first victory of the year, taking down San Diego 28-27.

The Mustangs will next head on the road to face South Dakota.