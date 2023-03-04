Cal Poly drops game 2 against Oregon State 7-2

Oregon State hit four solo homeruns to help hand Cal Poly their fifth straight loss dropping them to 2-6.

With a 2-1 lead through the top of the fifth inning, Oregon State capitalized on a sacrifice fly from Tanner Smith to even the score 2-2.

In the sixth inning, a solo homerun from Micah McDowell gave OSU a 3-2 lead. In the seventh, back-to-back homeruns to open the inning made it 5-2 as the Beavers would go on to score two more in the ninth inning. Cal Poly only mustered five hits on the evening.

Game three takes place at noon at Baggett Stadium March 4.