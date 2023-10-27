Cal Poly falls 1-0 to U.C. San Diego in regular season finale

Despite a wide shots and shots on goal margin between the Mustangs and the Tritons, UCSD's Alexis Nguyen scored the lone goal pushing Cal Poly to finish third in the Big West regular season standings.

With a win, the Mustangs could've won a second consecutive Big West regular season title and an automatic bye in the Big West Championships postseason tournament. Instead, they'll play Hawaii Oct. 29 at home.

The Mustangs had the advantage with 17 shots, 10 of them on frame. Mackenzie Samuel had five saves on the night.

The real star was Keara Fitzgerald who went down in second half with a serious injury. Her efforts kept the Mustangs scoreless as she amassed eight saves.