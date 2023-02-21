Cal Poly falls in 16th straight at home to UC Irvine, 59-56

The Cal Poly Mustangs fell in their 16th consecutive game Monday evening at home to UC Irvine, 59-56.

The Mustangs had a 31-27 lead heading into the half.

UC Irvine would respond by outscoring the Mustangs in the second half, 32-25.

A layup with 28 seconds left in the game by Dawson Baker gave the Anteaters a 58-56 lead.

Andre Henry's free throw with nine seconds remaining put the game out of reach, with Camren Pierce and Chance Hunter missing the game-tying three-pointers as time expired.

Ali Koroma led the Mustangs with 15 points.

Camren Pierce led the Mustangs with six rebounds to go with his 14 points.

The Mustangs fall to 7-22 overall, with a 1-16 record in conference play.

Cal Poly will close out the regular season with a home game against UC Davis, on the road at UC San Diego, and at home against UC Riverside.