Cal Poly falls on road to UC Davis, 59-17

The Cal Poly Mustangs continue to struggle in the 2022 season with a road loss to UC Davis Saturday, 59-17.

The Mustangs allowed 21 unanswered points to open the ballgame.

Cal Poly scored two consecutive touchdowns on passes from Spencer Brasch to Giancarlo Woods for 28 yards and Chris Coleman for six yards.

The Aggies would respond less than a minute later with a 65-yard touchdown pass by Miles Hastings to extend the UC Davis lead, 28-14.

Cal Poly would tack on a field goal with 1:54 remaining in the first half.

UC Davis kicked a field goal as time expired to take a 31-17 lead to the locker room.

The second half was disastrous for Cal Poly, allowing three touchdown passes from Hastings to take a commanding 52-14 with 12:53 remaining in the game.

The Aggies added an exclamation mark with an interception returned for a touchdown, leading to a dominant 59-17 win.

Cal Poly falls to 1-7 on the season with the loss.

The Mustangs finish the season with three games remaining, beginning with their final road test at Montana November 5th.

Cal Poly will close the season out at home against Montana State and Portland State.