Cal Poly falls on the road to South Dakota Saturday

Cal Poly Mustangs
Posted at 11:00 PM, Sep 17, 2022
The Cal Poly Mustangs fell to South Dakota Saturday on the road in their third game of the season, 38-21.

The Mustangs fall to 1-2 with the loss.

Cal Poly trailed 21-7 at the end of the 1st quarter.

The Mustangs would trail by that same score heading into the 4th quarter.

Following a touchdown by the Coyotes, Spencer Brasch connected with Zedakiah Centers for a touchdown to make it a 28-14 game.

The Coyotes would respond with another touchdown to make it 35-14.

Brasch responded less than a minute later with a touchdown pass to Chris Coleman, making it a 35-21 game.

The Coyotes would kick a field goal to put the game out of reach.

The Mustangs will head into next week with a bye on their schedule.

Cal Poly will return to action October 1st at home against Sacramento State.

