Cal Poly falls to Eastern Washington, 17-10

Posted at 11:36 PM, Oct 22, 2022
Beau Baldwin's former school handed Cal Poly another loss this season.

Eastern Washington defeated Cal Poly Saturday evening at Spanos Stadium, 17-10.

The Mustangs opened the scoring on a Kahliq Paulette 57-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

Eastern Washington would respond with 10 unanswered points in the quarter.

Following a missed field goal, Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 33-yard field goal prior to the half, sending the teams to their lockers tied at 10.

A scoreless 3rd quarter led to five turnovers combined for both teams.

Eastern Washington would ultimately take the lead on a touchdown pass from Gunner Talkington to Freddie Roberson for 20 yards, giving the Eagles a 17-10 lead.

Cal Poly falls to 1-6 on the season with the loss.

The Mustangs are 0-4 on the season in Big Sky play.

Cal Poly will head on the road to take on UC Davis next week.

