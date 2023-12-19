Cal Poly falls to Eastern Washington 62-53 in a physical battle

With two straight home games to close out their regular season slate, the Cal Poly Men's Basketball team faced the reigning Big Sky Regular Season Champions in Eastern Washington in felt like a back and forth boxing match with the amount of physicality from both teams.

Cal Poly's 2-12 performance from the 3-point line to go along with their 19 turnovers didn't do them any favors despite yet another great offensive output from Kobe Sanders who finished with a team and game high 17 points.

However, in the second half, Cal Poly held one possession leads but were unable to string together enough stops down the stretch to bottle up the Eagles. The Mustangs fall to 3-8 but get one more non-conference opportunity on Thursday, Dec. 21 against Omaha before they head into Big West play.