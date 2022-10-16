Watch Now
Cal Poly falls to Idaho State on road, 40-31

The Cal Poly Mustangs fell in their second consecutive road test on Saturday to the Idaho State Bengals, 40-31.

With the loss, the Mustangs fall to 1-5 on the season.

Cal Poly is 0-3 in conference play following the loss.

The Mustangs were in a hole early, down 14-0 before getting on the board with a Spencer Brasch touchdown pass to Zion Hall.

Cal Poly allowed 16 unanswered points, trailing 30-7 in the 3rd quarter.

The Mustangs brought the game within a score to a 37-31 game after Brasch touchdown pass to Zedakiah Centers.

A late field goal secured the game for the Bengals.

The Mustangs will next return home to face Eastern Washington Saturday.

