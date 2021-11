The Cal Poly Mustangs fell in their home matchup Monday to Sacramento State, 58-57.

The Mustangs had a four point lead at the half.

The Hornets would outscore the Mustangs 36-31 in the second half.

A late layup by Bryce Fowler and a free throw helped the Hornets walk away with the victory.

The Mustangs fall to 1-2 on the season.

Cal Poly will next play at Santa Clara on November 19th.