Cal Poly falls to top-ranked South Carolina, 79-36

Posted at 11:40 PM, Nov 22, 2022
The Cal Poly Mustangs fell to the best team in the country at home Tuesday night, 79-36.

The South Carolina Gamecocks, ranked number one in the country in Women's Basketball, handed the Mustangs their third loss off the season while improving to 5-0.

The Mustangs struggled early in the ballgame, scoring only two points in the 1st quarter despite holding the potent Gamecock offense to 14 points.

The Mustangs battled in the 2nd quarter, however, they were still outscored, 19-15.

South Carolina pulled way in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Mustangs, 23-5.

Cal Poly drops to 2-3 on the young season.

The Mustangs will next host Sacramento State on Friday.

