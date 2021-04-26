Cal Poly falls to UC Riverside Sunday, splits series

The Cal Poly Mustangs dropped their series finale with UC Riverside Sunday at home, 6-3.

With the loss, the Mustangs and Highlanders split their series at two games a piece.

Cal Poly allowed three runs to open the ballgame in the 3rd inning.

Nick Marinconz homered to put the Mustangs on the board in the 5th inning, trailing 4-1.

The Mustangs crossed the plate twice in the 8th inning on an RBI base hit by Marinconz and on a wild pitch.

Riverside would put the game away with an RBI base hit off the bat of Nathan Webb in the 9th inning.

The Mustangs fall to 19-17 on the season.

Cal Poly drops to 9-11 in Big West Conference play.

Cal Poly will head to UCSB next weekend.