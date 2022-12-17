Watch Now
Cal Poly falls to Weber State

Posted at 10:49 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 01:49:30-05

The Cal Poly Mustang Men dropped their home basketball matchup to Weber State Friday evening, falling 74-45.

With the loss, the Mustangs drop to 5-5 on the season.

Cal Poly opened the game with a 9-2 run before allowing the Wildcats to score 9 unanswered points.

The Wildcats took control early after going on an 18-0 run, making it a 29-11 game.

The Mustangs were outscored by 15 in the first half and 14 in the second half.

Cal Poly drops their second consecutive game with the loss.

The Mustangs will next head on the road to face San Jose State Tuesday.

