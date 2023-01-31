Cal Poly football lands 5-star Washington transfer Sam Huard

Cal Poly football continues to trend upward with the University of Washington quarterback transfer, Sam Huard, choosing the Mustangs as his next destination.

Huard was a two-year player for the Huskies coming in as one of the most decorated Washington state high school quarterback of all-time thanks to his record-breaking career at Kennedy Catholic High School.

Huard will reunite with his high school coach, Sheldon Cross, who was recently hired as the offensive coordinator for the Mustangs heading into the 2023 season. After a month of speculation where Huard would land after entering the transfer portal a month ago, the pairing of Cross and Huard in the Big Sky Conference seems like a brilliant move.

However, Huard will join a crowded quarterback room that has five quarterbacks listed on the roster already including Jaden Jones and Spencer Brasch. Both of them started last season.

Huard will enroll at Cal Poly in the spring quarter.