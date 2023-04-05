Cal Poly football looking to be "competitive" and "consistent" as they enter first Spring practice

As the weather turns for the better, so is Mustang football. Head coach Paul Wulff was introduced as the new head coach in December, returning to the head coaching ranks after stints at Eastern Washington (2000-2007) and Washington State (2008-2011).

“We all grow from our past experiences," Wulff said. "I've been able to see and know what works and what doesn't but I feel good because I understand the conference.”

Wulff is a three-time Big Sky Coach of the Year and won the conference two years during his eight-year run at EWU.

With three new full-time assistant coaches including a familiar face in offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Sheldon Cross, and five Division I transfers, the roster will also include a substantial amount of other recruits. Put it all together and there is a much deeper and competitive roster than in year's past.

“We are bringing in some some new players," Wulff explained. "They have experience at the college level. We've got a good flavor there. That is going to be fun to blend in with our current roster.”

Coach Cross was once a coordinator at Washington State under Wulff but now returns to lead the offense and improve on a team that had the ninth best offense in the Big Sky last season.

“We think this is a sleeping giant," Cross said enthusiastically. "From the minute that I took that job and the minute we started talking to him about [me] becoming the offensive coordinator here, I knew that this was the one.”

A big story line heading into camp this year is the quarterback room that currently has six quarterbacks rostered including two starters from last year, Jaden Jones and Spencer Brasch. It also includes five-star recruit Sam Huard who spent the previous two seasons at Washington. Cross was Huard’s Head High School Coach where they broke Washington state records together at Kennedy Catholic High School near Seattle, WA. Huard broke the state record for career passing yards in his final high school game.

“It says a great deal when the five-star and number-one rated quarterback in America says this is where I want to go," Cross added.

All in all, it’s only day one and there’s still plenty to unravel and build upon for a team that has four wins since 2020 but the old mixed with the new makes this upcoming season interesting as Cal Poly advances through the offseason.

“There's going to be a difference in what people have seen previously and what they're going to see this year," Wulff said confidently. "It's going to be a lot of fun and there's going to be ups and downs like there always is but I envision that we're going to be a very consistent, very competitive football team moving forward.”