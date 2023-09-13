Cal Poly football looks ahead to week three after lopsided loss to San Jose State

After a 59-3 loss to San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Cal Poly football team is 1-1 on the season. Head Coach Paul Wulff suffered his first loss at the helm of the program but was quickto note that lopsided games like the one this past one need to be a thing of the past.

“A flashback is something we don't want to go to and we've got to get that out," Wulff stated. "We got to become winners and we got to learn how to win and when we get kind of saddled with adversity early in the game, we got to respond a lot better than we did.”

The Mustangs began the game on a sour note. On the opening kickoff, they coughed up a fumble deep in their own territory which led to a field goal. The following offensive possession a strip-sack gave the ball back to San Jose State and from there, the team was in a hole they couldn’t recover from.

“From an emotional standpoint, when you get in a situation and then all of a sudden you let your mind go back to old days or things that are negative in the past and then you fall into that trap and we did that and we got to get out of that.”

The good news, it’s a new week with students returning to campus while the team now has their sights set on their next opponent; Lincoln University — a division two team out of Oakland.

“It's always helpful to have student support and having fan support, it makes a difference for our football team, period. It can make a difference between a win or loss.”

Cal Poly looks to get on track as they play the Oaklanders who are 0-3 on the season. Kickoff set for 5 p.m. at Spanos Stadium.