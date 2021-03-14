Menu

Cal Poly football plays first game in 476 days

CAL POLY FOOTBALL
Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 23:26:14-05

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After 476 long days, the Cal Poly Mustangs finally played in a football game. Although there were no fans in the stands, the stadium still roared with excitment.

Cal Poly opened up its 2021 season against Southern Utah on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Mustangs fell to the Thunderbirds 34-21 in head coach Beau Baldwin's debut. With the win, Southern Utah snapp a 15-game losing streak in San Luis Obispo against Cal Poly.

Quarterback Jalen Hamler is back in the lineup for Cal Poly. He completed 22 of 34 passes on 272 passing years and added three touchdowns.

The Mustangs are back to work on Saturday, March 20 at UC Davis. The next two Cal Poly home games will be played on KSBY's CW channel.

