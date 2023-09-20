Cal Poly looks ahead to Portland State after commanding 41-20 win over Lincoln University

After a 41-20 win at home, Cal Poly is now 2-1 on the season heading into Big Sky Conference play. Against Lincoln University, the Mustangs offense was on full display with record performances at the quarterback and wide receiver position.

From the jump, the Oaklanders didn’t back down jumping out to an early 13-0 lead but once Cal Polly quarterback Sam Huard and the offense settled in, there was nothing the defense could do to stop them as Huard went for six passing touchdowns on 28-39 from the field including 325 yards, tying the Cal Poly single game record set by Tony Smith in 2009 against the University of South Dakota.

“I think obviously on those first couple of drives, we didn't really move the ball as much as we wanted to," Huard recalled. "I think we did a great job of just staying composed, not getting too high, not getting too low, and we did a great job settling in as an offense and we really just took it one play at a time.”

Also entering the record books was redshirt junior wide receiver Giancarlo Woods who turned heads with a three touchdown performance tying for third on the single game school record.

“Since day one, he's just been one of the most reliable guys in the room," Huard said. "He's someone I can always count on. He's a leader in that room as well.”

Cal Poly’s next test is against Portland State University. A team that was one of their two wins last season beating them 49-42 on senior day in last year’s Big Sky finale. This time around they’ll meet to begin conference play instead of end it.

“The O-line, from what I've seen, gets off the ball really fast," redshirt sophomore linebacker and Utah transfer Ethan Calvert said. "They got some fast running backs. They also got some big running backs and an athletic quarterback.”

Portland State is coming off a lopsided 91-0 win over NAIA opponent North American however only two games prior loss to Oregon 81-7 meaning it’s hard to know where exactly Portland State stacks up against FCS competition. For both teams, the game will allow them to each find out where they stand to start off the regular season.

“Our goal is definitely to win out in this Big Sky Conference for sure, and I think that'll give us a solid push going in the playoffs," Calvert stated. "But Portland State is a pretty solid team and that's all we're focused on right now.”

Cal Poly heads to Portland State to begin their Big Sky conference slate Saturday, Sept. 23. Kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium.