Cal Poly men advance and women end season in Big West Championships First Round

First Round

(Men) Cal Poly 88 Long Beach State 68

March Madness came in the form of upsets in the First Round of the Big West Tournament. On the men's side, Cal Poly hadn't won a game since December 29, 2022 coming into the tournament with an 18-game win streak. But in the postseason, regular season records don't matter.

Down five at halftime, the Mustangs opened the second half with a 23-8 run, shot 63.0 (17-for-27) percent from the floor during the second half, knocked down six of nine second-half three-point attempts and led by double digits for the final 11 minutes.

Brantley Stevenson scored a game and team-high 28 points. He was one of four players to score in double-figures for Cal Poly. They move to the Quarterfinals against rival U.C. Santa Barbara March 9 at 6 p.m.

(Women) Cal Poly 54 U.C. Riverside 63

The 10-seeded U.C. Riverside Highlanders came to play using defense and rebounding to outlast the 7-seeded Mustangs.

Cal Poly was limited to 31-percent shooting from three and just under 40-percent from the field losing the rebounding battle 26-41.

Jazzy Anousinh scored a team-high 11 points for the Mustangs while Highlanders Jordan Webster led all scorers with 21 points.

Despite the loss, the team tripled there win total from a year ago and improved their seeding in the Big West Championships.