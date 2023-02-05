Cal Poly Men drop 11th consecutive game following loss to Hawaii

Cal Poly Men's Basketball is struggling in conference play, dropping their 11th consecutive game with a loss to Hawaii at home Saturday, 69-56.
The Mustangs fall to 7-17 overall with the loss.
Cal Poly trailed at the half, 36-25 at the half and would allow Hawaii to expand on that lead by a possession in the second half.
The Mustangs loss drops them to 6-7 at protecting home court in San Luis Obispo.
Cal Poly will look to break the losing in their matchup at UC Irvine on Thursday.
Posted at 11:32 PM, Feb 04, 2023
