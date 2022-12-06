Cal Poly names Paul Wulff as new Football Head Coach

The Cal Poly Mustangs have decided to roll with an internal hire, naming Paul Wulff as the new Football Head Coach Tuesday morning.

Wulff is the 18th head coach in Cal Poly Football history, taking over for Beau Baldwin after his departure to Arizona State.

The Mustangs are familiar with Wulff, who came over to the program along with Baldwin in 2020.

Wulff has been the Running Game Coordinator for the offensive line unit as well an assistant coach for the Mustangs since 2020.

The resume for Wulff dates back to 1993, beginning as an assistant coach with Eastern Washington.

Wulff was promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 1998 with the Eagles.

He received his first head coaching job in another promotion at Eastern Washington, taking over as the Football Head Coach from 2000-2007.

Wulff has Power Five coaching experience after he jumped from Eastern Washington to become the Head Coach for Washington State from 2008-2011.

The San Francisco 49ers brought Wulff onto their staff in 2012-2013 during their Super Bowl run under current Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Wulff was the Senior Offensive Analyst for the 49ers before returning to college football as the Offensive Coordinator of the South Florida Bulls in 2015.

Iowa State picked Wulff up as their Offensive Consultant in 2015.

Wulff returned to California in 2016 with Sacramento State as their Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

In 2019, Wulff left his position in Sacramento and went over to UC Davis as the Volunteer Assistant Coach.

Cal Poly says Wulff will begin his tenure as Head Coach of Cal Poly by addressing the transfer portal and will begin recruitment immediately.