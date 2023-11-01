Cal Poly returns off the bye as Wulff and Meyer return to Cheney

Coming off their first conference win of the year against Northern Colorado and then a bye week, the Mustangs are in a good position to make a strong push to close out the season but this next week they’ll have another test in the Big Sky when they head to Cheney, Washington to take on the 3-5 Eastern Washington Eagles.

After taking down Northern Colorado 24-17 on Oct. 21 at home, the Mustangs were rewarded with a bye to rest up and use the momentum from their win into the remainder of their Big Sky Conference slate

“Momentum off of a win is always a positive going into a bye week," Head Coach Paul Wulff said. "It's time for us to play a game and we feel like we're in a position to go up and go on the road and get a much needed victory on the road.”

At 3-5, the Eagles are sneaky dangerous having lost four of those five by one score while averaging 31 points per game on more than 420 yards of offense.

“They can move the ball and they've scored points and when they're home, they're even tougher," Wulff explained. "It's a tough place to play. They've always taken pride and take care of their home field.”

That home field advantage in part thanks to their vibrant red turf field nicknamed the Inferno.

“I'm excited and all the kids are excited," Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Erik Meyer said.

Wulff returns to Cheney for the first time as a head coach since his coaching days for the Eagles where he helped the team reach two Big Sky titles and three playoff appearances from 2000-2007.

“Definitely a lot of memories there and the goal is to make more memories Saturday. You're obviously going to have some emotional ties to that but those things are in the past and they're history.”

Meyer was the starting quarterback for Wulff with Eastern from 2002-2005 and in his time there, racked up a Walter Payton Award in 2005; given to the top offensive player in FCS.

“It's always special to go back there.”

Both teams are at 3-5 overall with Cal Poly trailing one spot behind the Eagles in the Big Sky standings. The Mustangs are 1-4 in conference play so far.