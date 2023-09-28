Cal Poly Rodeo hosts third ever Break-A-Wave event on Pismo Beach

Cal Poly rodeo’s one-of-a-kind Break-A-Wave roping event takes place for the third time ever Thursday night, Sept. 28 on Pismo Beach.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Cal Poly rodeo program featuring 16 qualifier breakaway ropers as well as 8 sponsored that will compete in a head-to-head tournament.

It’s also a chance for head coach Ben Londo to showcase the level of talent within the program as they get ready for another successful rodeo season. Break-A-Wave features a three sided arena with the open side being the ocean that is very much a part of the events.

“There is none that I can think of, where one side's open to the ocean and the water is coming up during the event," Londo explained. "There will be hoof prints through the water, splashing up water. Rodeo action celebrating our western heritage at sunset on Pismo Beach is pretty amazing."

The event will also feature live music as well as a saddle bronc and bareback showcase.

Special guests include Madison Macdonald Thomas who is 10-time NFR contracted trick rider and five time PRCA Actor the year Nominee.

Action gets going from Pismo Beach at 6 p.m.